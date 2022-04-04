Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $144,624.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $11.04 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.