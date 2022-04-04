Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Sells $738,450.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.38 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

