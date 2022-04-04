Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Rogers stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.24. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.70.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rogers by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Rogers by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

