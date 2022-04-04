Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Roku worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $125.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

