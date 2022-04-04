Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $476.95 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.20 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

