Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.82.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.