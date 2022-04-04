Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.05.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$71.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$36.23 and a 12-month high of C$80.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,857 shares of company stock worth $507,064 and sold 241,394 shares worth $15,522,384.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.