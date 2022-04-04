Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 885.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.