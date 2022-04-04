Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$128.00” Price Target for BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$128.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.08.

TSE:DOO traded up C$2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 10.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

