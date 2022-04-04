Royal Mail’s (RMG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

RMG stock opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.23) on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 445.54.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

