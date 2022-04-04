RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.96

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 44354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RPC alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.