RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.29.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.12. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,338. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.