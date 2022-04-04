Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,852 shares.The stock last traded at $7.27 and had previously closed at $7.27.
RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,527,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
