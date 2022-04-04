Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 150,612 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at $482,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 45.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIS opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $448.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

