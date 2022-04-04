Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,681 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,436 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

