Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,415 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.7% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.44.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.