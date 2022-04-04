Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,932 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $406,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.91 million, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

