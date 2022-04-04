Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,224 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 543,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.