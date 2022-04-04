Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,767 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Veritiv worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $137.45 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

