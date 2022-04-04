Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,724. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

