Ryo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $3,623.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.12 or 0.07594872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00275774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00814279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00102803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013157 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.71 or 0.00470081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00381248 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,117,277 coins and its circulating supply is 36,999,965 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

