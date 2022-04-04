Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 18th

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3,747.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

