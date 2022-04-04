Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 18th

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sachem Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
