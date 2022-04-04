Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.