Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Saia by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $1,285,000.

Shares of SAIA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.15. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

