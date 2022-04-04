Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.31.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SAIA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.15. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
