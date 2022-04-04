salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CRM opened at $212.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.44. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,657 shares of company stock valued at $27,638,382. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

