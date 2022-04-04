salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $212.25 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,657 shares of company stock worth $27,638,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

