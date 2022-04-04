Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

