Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

