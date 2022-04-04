Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 22,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.