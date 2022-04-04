SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,392. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,897,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

