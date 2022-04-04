Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,656 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 346,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.