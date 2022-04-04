Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €185.00 ($203.30) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €163.08 ($179.21).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €2.22 ($2.44) on Monday, reaching €154.38 ($169.65). The stock had a trading volume of 977,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.67. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

