Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,376,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.02 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

