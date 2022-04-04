Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 103,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

