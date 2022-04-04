Scotiabank Lowers Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEVDF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 722,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,387. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.