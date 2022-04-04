Scotiabank Lowers Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to C$0.80

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NEVDF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 722,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,387. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
