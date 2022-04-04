SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SDI Company Profile

SDI Limited engages primarily in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental materials for the dental profession. It offers adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers worldwide.

