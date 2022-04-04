SEA (NYSE:SE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of SE stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SEA has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 81.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 456.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

