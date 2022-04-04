SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAC. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

