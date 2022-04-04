SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAC. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.
About SeaChange International (Get Rating)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
