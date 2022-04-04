Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

