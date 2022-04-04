SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,749. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
