Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

SMTC stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 24.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Semtech by 19.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

