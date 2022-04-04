Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.
SMTC stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 24.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Semtech by 19.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.