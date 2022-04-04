Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head to Head Comparison

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lufax has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lufax and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $9.76, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45% Senmiao Technology -88.71% N/A -43.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $9.70 billion 1.44 $2.61 billion $1.04 5.47 Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 2.41 -$10.36 million ($0.18) -1.33

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Senmiao Technology (Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

