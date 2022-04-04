Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a current ratio of 30.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 300,076 shares of company stock worth $1,394,246 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

