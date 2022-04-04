Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,467 shares of company stock worth $5,559,372 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

