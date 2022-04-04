ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $686.52.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $21.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $570.14. 28,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,856. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.66.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

