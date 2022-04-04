ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.