SFL (NYSE:SFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SFL will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

