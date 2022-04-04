Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1,168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $516.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.24. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.99.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

