Sfmg LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85.

