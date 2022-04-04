Sfmg LLC Invests $339,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,930.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

CCI opened at $189.04 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

